Avril Lavigne is set to again transform from "Girlfriend" to wife as she is engaged to fellow pop-punk singer Mod Sun, the couple confirmed April 7. The news comes soon after Lavigne was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a diamond engagement ring. However, it appears the duo actually got engaged in late March during a trip to Paris. "Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours," she captioned her Instagram announcement. "Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022."

While Mod Sun wrote on his Instagram page, "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath...I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes'. I love you Avril."

The "Sk8ter Boi" singer, 37, and her fiance, real name Derek Ryan Smith, met in 2020 while working on music together and began dating that November. Mod Sun co-wrote and co-produced tracks for her new album, Love Sux, and she's featured on his single "Flames" and co-stars with him in its music video. This past weekend at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which she attended with Mod Sun, Lavigne talked to E!'s Laverne Cox about how they got together.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Citing the name of her new album, the singer said, "That's how I was feeling when I started making this album. I was, like, over it. I was like, 'I need a break from relationships, I'm gonna check out.' That didn't last very long, a couple days then I got myself a boyfriend."

Prior to dating Mod Sun, 35, Lavigne previously dated indie artist Pete Jonas, and before that, billionaire Phillip Sarofim, with whom she broke up in 2019 after more than a year. She was also previously married to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger and also used to date Brody Jenner.

"I'm literally never single," Lavigne joked on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March. "It was like the first time in my life...I moved out to Malibu and I like, was starting my life over. And I was like, all right, I'm good. Like, I'm just gonna focus on myself and like, do me and just like, give it a break. Plus, I haven't had the best luck, but I mean, I've had amazing relationships, and they've been like long-term and stuff."

Mod Sun, who previously dated Bella Thorne, wrote on Instagram in February that he and Lavigne "wrote the title track about how 'love sux' very shortly after we met + then proceeded to fall madly in love haha. Life works in mysterious ways but without this album I wouldn't have met my soulmate."

Since their romance began, Mod Sun has often paid tribute to Lavigne on his Instagram. In February 2021, weeks after the couple sparked dating rumors, he debuted a tattoo of Lavigne's name. He soon began posting photos of the two together on his Instagram, and she shared on her own Instagram Story a sweet video of the couple having a picnic in August.

The following month, the musicians made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Since then, it's been nothing but love between the two on social media.

This past Valentine's Day, Mod Sun shared a pic of himself carrying Lavigne on a beach, writing, "The love of my life. It would take me a lifetime to list off the reasons why I love you. You are my soulmate + the person I was born to be with. I would do anything in this world to protect our love. You live deep within my heart. We're gonna last forever. Happy Valentine's Day."

(E! and NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, the production company behind "The Kelly Clarkson Show," are part of the NBCUniversal family.)