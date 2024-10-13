Celebrity News

Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler break up after brief romance

"The Bachelorette" alum Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler have split after dating for several months. Find out what they said about their breakup.

By Corinne Heller | E! Online

Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler
Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's over between "The Bachelorette" alum Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler.

The two announced Oct. 12 that they had broken up, several months after they began dating.

"I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together," Tartick wrote on his Instagram Stories. "It's fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn't. This time, it didn't."

The 35-year-old continued, "Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and of course, sweet MK."

Stickler shares daughter Mary-Katherine, nicknamed MK, with ex-husband Mike Stickler.

"This chapter closes amicably, and another opens," Tartick continued. "I'll be rooting for her happiness and I am also rooting for mine."

On her own Instagram Stories, Stickler addressed the breakup in a video.

"With two back-to-back hurricanes, I obviously didn't think it was the right time to talk about my personal life," the influencer said, referencing Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and Hurricane Milton in Florida. "But a lot of you have already asked and yes, Jason and I have broken up."

The 29-year-old echoed Tartick when she said their split was "amicable."

"It just didn't work," she said. "It's not love wasted. I feel like sometimes, it's so easy to think when a relationship ends that the love was wasted but love is never wasted."

Stickler, who competed for Becca Kufrin's final rose on season 14 of "The Bachelorette" in 2018, and Stickler first sparked dating rumors in Aprii. They made their romance Instagram official in June, sharing pics of him wrapping his arms around her and giving her a kiss on the cheek. She captioned the photos, "Heart is full."

Tartick and Stickler began spending time together less than a year after he and "The Bachelorette" season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe ended their engagement after a four-year relationship.

The former fiancés recently ran into each other at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards red carpet in September.

"This isn't the first time we've been in the same room, so it's really not weird," Stickler exclusively told E! News cohost Keltie Knight at the event. "Maybe six months ago, my heart would have been in my butt — but we're chilling."

The 39-year-old continued, "At this point in my life, I just want everybody to happy. I'm in a good place."

Copyright E! Online

