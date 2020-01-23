The Bachelorette

‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29 After Apparent Overdose

Gwozdz was an early stand-out on Hannah Brown's "Bachelorette" season in 2019, where he received the first one-on-one date

By Jess Cohen | E! News

Ed Herrera/ABC

Former "Bachelorette" contestant Tyler Gwozdz has passed away at the age of 29.

E! News has confirmed that the reality star, who competed on Hannah Brown's season of the dating series, has died. Gwozdz was hospitalized last week after a suspected overdose.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department previously confirmed to E! News that officers responded to a call for a suspected medical overdose at around 10:45 a.m. local time on Jan. 13. Gwozdz was then transported to the hospital.

Entertainment News

TMZ previously reported that Gwozdz was admitted to the intensive care unit in a Florida hospital and remained there for about a week.

Bachelor Nation will remember "Tyler G.," as fans called him, as an early stand-out on Brown's "Bachelorette" season in 2019, where he received the first one-on-one date. However, shortly after becoming a fan favorite, Gwozdz suddenly left the show without much of a warning to Brown or his fellow contestants, other than he "had to leave."

Brown has yet to comment on the passing of Gwozdz a psychology grad student.

Gwozdz's last Instagram post was shared in September. In the photos, he can be seen with fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including Matt Donald, Dylan Barbour and Clay Harbor.

Our thoughts are with Gwozdz's family during this heartbreaking time.

