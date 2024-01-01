Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and wife Rochelle ‘officially' call it quits after yearlong separation

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife are ending their marriage after "temporarily" separating last year, the couple announced Jan. 1.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage," AJ and Rochelle McLean said in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, shared that the decision was made "with deep love and respect." Their focus now is moving forward "in the healthiest possible way" to co-parent their two daughters, Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6.

In March 2023, AJ and Rochelle McLean confirmed that they were "temporarily" separating in order to focus on themselves.

“The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family," they told TODAY.com in a joint statement at the time.

The couple started dating in 2009 and wed two years later in December 2011. They welcomed their first daughter, who goes by Elliott, in November 2012. Their second child, Lyric, was born in March 2017.

The couple reached their 12th year of marriage on Dec. 17.

Rochelle McLean's last post of her and her husband was in celebration of their 11th anniversary.

"And when your fears subside/ And shadows still remain, oh yeah/ I know that you can love me when there’s no one left to blame/ So never mind the darkness, we still can find a way/ ‘Cause nothin’ lasts forever, even cold November rain," she captioned a photo of the couple, citing lyrics from "November Rain" by Guns N’ Roses.

