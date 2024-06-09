Music & Musicians

Bad Bunny and dancer get stuck in onstage wardrobe malfunction

Bad Bunny and one of the rapper's backup dancers became tangled in a wardrobe malfunction when her tights got stuck on his crotch area mid-show.

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR
Bad Bunny accidentally got into a naughty situation with one of his backup dancers onstage at his show in Puerto Rico.

As the rapper performed "Perro Negro" at his concert in San Juan June 7, one of his backup performers, Kiara Yamilette Rodríguez Saldívar danced against his crotch area and got the back of her tights stuck on the front of his pants for a few seconds, as seen in a fan's video shared on TikTok.

As the other backup dancers covered them from view, the two got untangled. Saldívar immediately laughed off the incident and Bad Bunny was seen smiling as he walked away to another part of the stage.

The dancer later shared the video on her own social media pages, as well as a pic of herself posing in her ripped tights. She joked, "RIP dance tights."

Bad Bunny also performed in San Juan the following day, with no wardrobe malfunctions reported.

"See you tonight PR," Saldívar wrote on her Instagram Stories before the show, "with new stockings obviously."

Bad Bunny is also set to perform in San Juan June 9 to end his Most Wanted tour, which began in February.

Kendall Jenner, who dated the rapper for most of 2023, was spotted at one of his shows in Orlando, Fla. in May.

Also that month, the pair reunited at a 2024 Met Gala after-party and were also seen leaving a Miami hotel together over Memorial Day weekend. Their recent appearances have sparked reconciliation rumors. Neither has commented on the nature of their current relationship.

