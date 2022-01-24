Bad Bunny Announces 1st Stadium Tour Across U.S., Latin America

Bad Bunny announced a 29-stop stadium tour Monday, complete with performances across the United States and Latin America.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist and rapper will kick off his 2022 stadium tour in Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium, according to a press release. The world-renowned star is slated to make stops in Miami, Chicago, New York and other U.S. cities before heading to Latin America on Oct. 21.

The 'World's Hottest Tour' begins in Orlando on Aug. 5. Click here for a full schedule of U.S. performances.

On Oct. 21, the globally-acclaimed rapper will head to Santo Domingo to kick off the Latin American portion of the stadium tour. He is scheduled to perform in Mexico City, San Jose, Buenos Aires, Panama City, and other cities across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The tour is being promoted by Live Nation and CMN, organizers said. Record producer Alesso and 10-time Grammy nominated artist Diplo will also join Bad Bunny onstage on select dates in the U.S.

The release did not say what dates Alesso and Diplo will perform alongside Bad Bunny.

Tickets for the stadium tour go on pre-sale Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online on the website here.