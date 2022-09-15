Bad Bunny Helps Buy Home for 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Survivor

Bad Bunny is helping a 10-year-old Uvalde survivor feel safer.

The global superstar was one of the donors to buy Mayah Zamora and her family a new home due to her old house's proximity to where the Robb Elementary School shooter lived. When Mayah learned during her 66-day hospital stay that she lived blocks away from the gunman, she felt it unbearable to return home, according to MLB.com.

The news of her future home was revealed at the Aug. 23 Houston Astros baseball game, where Mayah threw the first ceremonial pitch.

"We have secured the funding to build Mayah and her family a new home in a location where she feels safe and comfortable," the Correa Family Foundation wrote in an Aug. 24 Instagram post. "We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 21 Lives Lost in the Uvalde School Shooting

Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation, along with fellow reggaeton musicians Wisin and Yandel, were thanked for their "generous donations" to provide Mayah a new place to call home. The Puerto Rican musician also hosted Mayah and her family at his Sept. 9 concert in Dallas, Texas. In sweet backstage photos posted on Instagram, Mayah is seen posing with the "Ojitos Lindos" singer and holding up merchandise signed by him.

According to Fuse TV, "Bad Bunny and his team treated Mayah and her family to a private suite, dinner, and met backstage before his show."

The Correa Family Foundation, who shared the photos of Mayah backstage, thanked Bad Bunny for the special night.

"A huge thank you to @badbunnypr for welcoming our Hero of the Month, Mayah Zamora, to your concert, and for making sure she had a beautiful and fun night dancing with her family!" the Correa Family Foundation wrote on Instagram Sept. 11. "All the love she received from you and your team @noahassad @rimas made this an incredible experience she and her family will cherish."