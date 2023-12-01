‘Barbie' actor Simu Liu shares he's facing health scares

Originally appeared on E! Online

Simu Liu is under the weather.

The "Barbie" actor shared that he's been experiencing "health scares," leading him to cancel his appearance at Disney World's 2023 Candlelight Processional.

"For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be a part of your holidays," Liu wrote on his Instagram Story Nov. 30, per People. "The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me."

While the 34-year-old is "absolutely gutted" by the situation, he decided to stay home due to his undisclosed medical issues.

Instead, the "Shang-Chi" star is hoping to return to narrate the EPCOT Christmas event next year, adding, "Let's all keep fingers crossed for 2024!"

Liu recently underwent surgery after tearing his Achilles tendon during what he described to People as an "Olympic-style tournament of sports" in Miami, where his friends played volleyball and basketball against each other.

The procedure left him in a cast and using crutches, but he didn't let it get him down during the tropical trip.

"Achilles tears aren't so bad when you've got twenty of your best friends to carry you around," he wrote on Instagram in October alongside shots with his pals on a boat. "thanks for the ultimate friends sports weekend, i miss walking but i miss you all more!"

And despite his injury, Liu was able to get into the holiday spirit by the time Thanksgiving rolled around Nov. 30.

"In my funcle era this thanksgiving," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "happy holidays and eat lots of dumplings."

The post was accompanied by photos of him and girlfriend Allison Hsu in the kitchen, including one shot of her hugging him from behind and photos of the family digging into their soup dumplings.

Further proof his romance with Hsu is delectable? Amid his surgery and recovery process, Liu noted that she's been "by my side the whole time."