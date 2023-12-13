Barbie leads the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations: See the fantastic full list

"Barbie" continues to prove itself to be more than ken-ough.

The Greta Gerwig-directed movie has officially swept the 2024 Critics Choice Awards film nominations, which were announced on Dec. 13.

With a whopping 18 nods, "Barbie" leads the pack, having earned nominations for Best Comedy and Best Picture as well as Best Director and Screenplay. Plus, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling all earned recognition for their performances.

"Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things" are also nominated for Best Picture and have each earned 13 nominations, followed closely by Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon "with 12. Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone have also each been nominated in the Best Actor and Actress categories for their work in "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" respectively.

Before the ceremony airs live on The CW Jan. 14 at 7 p.m ET, read on to check out the full list of nominees. (And catch up on this year's television nominations here.)

BEST PICTURE

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"Saltburn"

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – "Maestro"

Leonardo DiCaprio – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Colman Domingo – "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti – "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy – "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright – "American Fiction"

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller – "Anatomy of a Fall"

Greta Lee – "Past Lives"

Carey Mulligan – "Maestro"

Margot Robbie – "Barbie"

Emma Stone – "Poor Things"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown – "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. – "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling – "Barbie"

Charles Melton – "May December"

Mark Ruffalo – "Poor Things"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks – "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera – "Barbie"

Jodie Foster – "Nyad"

Julianne Moore – "May December"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – "The Holdovers"

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

Ariana Greenblatt – "Barbie"

Calah Lane – "Wonka"

Milo Machado Graner – "Anatomy of a Fall"

Dominic Sessa – "The Holdovers"

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – "The Creator"

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

"Air"

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig – "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos – "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan – "Oppenheimer"

Alexander Payne – "The Holdovers"

Martin Scorsese – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – "May December"

Alex Convery – "Air"

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – "Barbie"

David Hemingson – "The Holdovers"

Celine Song – "Past Lives"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

Andrew Haigh – "All of Us Strangers"

Cord Jefferson – "American Fiction"

Tony McNamara – "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan – "Oppenheimer"

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Melinda Sue Gordon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – "Maestro"

Rodrigo Prieto – "Barbie"

Rodrigo Prieto – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robbie Ryan – "Poor Things"

Linus Sandgren – "Saltburn"

Hoyte van Hoytema – "Oppenheimer"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – "Saltburn"

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – "Oppenheimer"

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – "Barbie"

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – "Poor Things"

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – "Asteroid City"

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – "Air"

Nick Houy – "Barbie"

Jennifer Lame – "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – "Poor Things"

Thelma Schoonmaker – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Michelle Tesoro – "Maestro"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – "Barbie"

Lindy Hemming – "Wonka"

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – "The Color Purple"

Holly Waddington – "Poor Things"

Jacqueline West – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Janty Yates, David Crossman – "Napoleon"

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Priscilla"

Universal Pictures

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"The Creator"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

BEST COMEDY

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"Bottoms"

"The Holdovers"

"No Hard Feelings"

"Poor Things"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

"Wish"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Perfect Days"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Taste of Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

BEST SONG

"Dance the Night" – "Barbie"

"I'm Just Ken" – "Barbie"

"Peaches" – "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Road to Freedom" – "Rustin"

"This Wish" – "Wish"

"What Was I Made For" – "Barbie"

BEST SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – "Poor Things"

Michael Giacchino – "Society of the Snow"

Ludwig Göransson – "Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Robbie Robertson – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – "Barbie"