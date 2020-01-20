Xfinity Theatre

Barenaked Ladies’ Tour Coming to Mohegan Sun This Summer

They will be performing with Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket.

Barenaked Ladies is going on their “Last Summer On Earth tour” of North America this year and they will be coming to Connecticut, along with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

The show comes to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, July 11. 

Tickets are $33.50 and go on sale at 10  a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Barenaked Ladies is set to release new music in May.

“This will be the sixth edition of the tour, founded by the band in 2012 – the year that the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last, hence the ‘Last Summer On Earth,’” according to Live Nation.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

