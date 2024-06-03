Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tackle breakup rumors with PDA outing

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still living the greatest love story never told.

The pair, who have recently been the subject of breakup rumors, stepped out for a family outing at the YMCA in Hollywood, Calif., June 2.

Affleck and Lopez were photographed sharing some subtle PDA as they made their way into the recreation center to watch the Oscar winner's son Samuel, 12, play basketball. For the sporty event, they were joined by Affleck's mother Chris Anne Boldt, as well as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares Samuel, as well as Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For the occasion, Affleck wore a red corduroy jacket with a fur lined color, paired with a lighter red T-shirt with the phrase, "The Dickens" emblazoned on the front with jeans. Meanwhile, the "On the Floor" singer — who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony — wore a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans, pairing it with a black handbag and brown tinted aviator sunglasses. And Lopez even gave her man a peck on the cheek in front of the cameras.

Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

The couple's joint outing comes amid a tumultuous time for the "Atlas" actress, as she announced the cancellation of her "This Is Me…Live" tour just two days prior.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the 54-year-old wrote in her OnTheLo newsletter May 31. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” the singer said in a statement.

The "Selena" star's tour cancellation follows weeks of speculation about the state of her and Affleck's relationship, with multiple outlets reporting the couple has been living separately. However, the duo, who wed in July 2022 nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement, has been seen out several times together including another family event May 31.

But amid the rumors, Affleck and Lopez have yet to speak out about their relationship status.

After all, when asked to share insight during an "Atlas" press event in Mexico City, Lopez simply laughed before leaning into the microphone to deliver a simple, "You know better than that."

However, they have spoken about how interest in their relationship has rocked them in the past with the "Let's Get Loud" singer sharing they broke off their first engagement in 2004 just days before their wedding due to a "massive amount of scrutiny."

"For all those years, it was really hard," Lopez recalled of her time apart from Affleck in her "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" documentary, which released earlier this year. "Because I didn't just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had."