Ben Affleck on Renewing His Romance With J.Lo: ‘It's a Great Story'

Ben Affleck understands why fans can't get enough of his rekindled romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez — after all, it's a "beautiful" love story.

The "Tender Bar" star, 49, opened up — slightly — about the couple's renewed relationship during an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

"I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck said of getting back together with Lopez. "And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am - which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable."

Reporter Michael Hainey told Affleck that his own wife wondered aloud to him about Affleck and Lopez, who previously dated from 2002 to 2004, "Who do you think called who first?"

Though Affleck refused to share details about who first reached out to whom, or how he and Lopez, 52, ended up dating again, he did say their reunion came about in a "healthy" way.

"It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail. I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out," he said, adding, with a laugh, "And then I’ll light it on fire."

The Oscar winner, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, went on to say that to be given a second chance, in any aspect of life, is a gift.

"I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being," he said.

"Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures," he continued. "The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.

"But tell your wife to imagine the best story, and I’m sure that’s the true version," Affleck added of his and Lopez's reunion.

When Hainey suggested that Affleck and Lopez's relationship was like a "comet" coming around again — and this time the pair have the wisdom to stand in its light — Affleck wholeheartedly agreed.

"So I will tell you that I very much recognize that phenomenon, and your description of it resonates with me," said the actor. "And I think it’s an apt characterization of what can happen to you — if you learn from difficulties and if you get lucky."

Affleck isn't the only one who believes in second chances.

Just last month, Lopez, who's been married three times in the past, told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that she'd probably walk down the aisle a fourth time.

"You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%," said Lopez.

