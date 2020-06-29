BET Awards

BET Awards Includes Very Much Alive Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in Memorial

The show probably meant to pay respects to the late NFL great "Old Man" Willie Brown

In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown arrives at the Premiere of "Fences" at Curran Theatre in San Francisco, California.
Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The BET Awards paid tribute to Willie Brown, the very much alive former mayor of San Francisco, during the show's tribute Sunday night to notable African Americans who have died in the past year, NBC news reported.

Sandwiched between pioneering actress Diahann Carroll and soul singer Bill Withers, a picture of "Willie Lewis Brown Jr.: Politician" appeared during the show's in memoriam segment.

Show producers had wanted to honor "Old Man Willie" Brown, who died in October at 78. The Hall of Fame cornerback played 16 seasons in the NFL, 12 of them for the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles.

