Bethenny Frankel to Deliver Masks to Mass. Hospitals Amid Pandemic

Reality television star Bethenny Frankel is working to deliver 500,000 masks nationwide -- including to hospitals in Massachusetts -- to help protect those on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Through her B Strong initiative -- in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission -- the "Real Housewives of New York City" star is raising funds to put together what she calls “BStrong corona kits.”

The kits include masks and gloves, antibacterial and sanitary wipes. She plans to distribute them for prevention in poverty-stricken areas. BStrong is also raising money for cash cards to be distributed to parents who cannot afford to keep their children out of school and to help provide lunches.

Frankel, who lives in Boston part-time, said local hospitals including Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton-Wellesley were among those across the nation that would receive the supplies.

Bethenny Frankel is unfiltered on how she feels about younger & older people still going out during the COVID-19 Outbreak.