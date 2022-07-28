Beyoncé Dedicates New Album to Her Family and Fans: ‘Release the Wiggle'

Beyoncé is opening herself up — even sharing a rare photo of her three kids — ahead of Friday's release of her seventh studio album, "Renaissance."

The "Break My Soul" singer penned an open letter to fans on her official website, where she dedicated "Renaissance" to cherished family members, including her husband, rapper Jay-Z, and their children: daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The Grammy winner er included a sweet photo showing her kids sleeping alongside her in bed.

The singer, who first shared information about “Renaissance” last month in a lengthy post on Instagram, reiterated that working on the album during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her “to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

Beyoncé created the album with the intention of creating a "safe place, a place without judgment," she explained in her letter. "A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom."

"It was a beautiful journey of exploration," she added.

She went on to detail how while making the album she was inspired by various family members, including her husband, whom she called her "muse," and children.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,” she wrote.

She included a note of thanks to her music-loving Uncle Johnny, writing, “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album."

She added, “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you."

When receiving a GLAAD Media Award in 2019, Beyoncé shared that her Uncle Johnny died of a struggle with HIV. The singer said through tears that Johnny contributed behind-the-scenes to Destiny’s Child and was a major influence on her and sister Solange. She called his loss was “one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived.”

Later in her letter, the singer sent a shoutout to her parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles.

“Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: You inspire me in every move that I make. I love you,” she wrote.

She concluded her letter by showing her gratitude to her fans as well.

"I hope you find joy in this music," she told them. "I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

