Beyoncé Drops New Single ‘Break My Soul' From Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance'

After teasing a release date last week for her forthcoming seventh studio album, Beyoncé is finally giving fans a taste of what she's been working on.

The Grammy winner dropped the first single from "Renaissance" on Monday evening titled "Break My Soul."

The upbeat house track samples Robin S's 1993 hit "Show Me Love" and features Big Freedia, the New Orleans rapper known for popularizing the genre bounce music. Freedia was previously featured on the hit "Formation" from Beyoncé's 2016 album "Lemonade."

It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/AL8jn5lX6J — Big Freedia 💋 (@bigfreedia) June 21, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The song was already a top trending topic on social media as the Beyhive, as Beyoncé's legion of fans are called, buzzed with excitement over the track.

"Now I just fell in love/ And I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive/ Damn they work me so damn hard/ Work by nine / Then off past five / And they work my nerves/ That's why I cannot sleep at night," Beyoncé sings in part of the song.

The full LP "Renaissance" is expected to be released on July 29.

No further information has been revealed, but the fan account Beyoncé Legion shared a screenshot from what appeared to be an album placeholder on the music streaming service Tidal, that suggested "Renaissance" will contain 16 songs. Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z purchased Tidal in 2015, but sold it in 2021 to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's financial services company, Square.

Additionally, Beyoncé's website is currently taking orders for four unique box sets, which include a CD, T-shirt and a 28-page photo booklet. The products "begin shipping July 29th upon album release."

Beyoncé had tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.

Her last album, "Lemonade" was released in 2016 and critically acclaimed. The usually private Beyoncé bared her soul, singing about a troubled relationship, black pride and motherhood in a brave way.

In 2011, she released the R&B adventure “4,” featuring classics like “Countdown,” “Love on Top” and “I Miss You.” Three years later — in another surprise form — came “Beyoncé,” her bold, audacious and daring album that showcased a new side of Beyoncé: a grown up artistic storyteller.

And while she hasn't released a full body of work, Beyoncé has been busy with other projects. She was featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of “Savage” and produced 2019's "The Lion King: The Gift," the soundtrack for Disney's live-action adaptation. She also opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song “Be Alive,” from the film "King Richard."

Beyoncé recently told Harper's Bazaar that she has worked to heal from generational trauma. But what does that term mean? Howard University faculty member and psychiatrist Danielle Hairston explains, and says Queen Bey spreading awareness "has been very helpful."