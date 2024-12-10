Beyoncé and Jay-Z cheer on Blue Ivy Carter at ‘Mufasa' premiere amid rape lawsuit

Originally appeared on E! Online

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter are standing by Jay-Z's side.

In fact, the mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they joined the "99 Problems" rapper at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" Dec. 9.

For the red carpet outing, which also included an appearance from family matriarch Tina Knowles, Beyoncé donned a plunging black gown featuring metallic gold polka dots and a high slit along her left leg. Meanwhile, Carter perfectly coordinated with her look by rocking a bronze strapless ball gown with a sweetheart neckline.

At one point, the 12-year-old — who costars with her mom in the "Lion King" prequel — posed solo on the red carpet. While getting into formation, grandma Knowles helped fluff the hem of her dress as Beyoncé and Jay — who also share twins 7-year-old twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter — cheered from the sidelines.

"My gorgeous baby girl," Beyoncé later wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her daughter. "This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

The family's night out comes days after Jay-Z (born Shawn Carter) was hit with a civil lawsuit accusing him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping a teenage girl in 2000. The 55-year-old has denied the allegations, calling them "idiotic claims" and alleging that his accuser and her attorney were filing the suit in an attempt to elicit a financial settlement.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one," he said in a Dec. 8 statement to E! News, addressing his accuser's legal team. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

The 24-time Grammy winner added that his "only heartbreak" was for his family, as he and Beyoncé — who he married in 2008 — will "have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence," he continued in his statement. "Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

Jay-Z has since filed a motion requesting that the accuser reveal her name, instead of filing anonymously as "Jane Doe."

In a statement to E! News, his accuser's attorney Tony Buzbee — who has also filed a number of sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy, who has denied all allegations — rejected Jay-Z's accusation that his client was only out for money.

"As far as the allegations in the complaint filed," he told E! in a Dec. 8 statement, "we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media."

