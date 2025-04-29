Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter Tour with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

Beyoncé brought the rodeo to Los Angeles on Monday for the opening night of her Cowboy Carter Tour, with a flying red convertible, mechanical bull riding, a prop big rig — and appearances by daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.

Blue Ivy was back among the dance crew, hitting the stage for "Ya Ya," "Sweet Honey Buckiin'" and other songs alongside her mom at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The 13-year-old made her debut as a dancer at the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

This year, Rumi also made a guest appearance and joined Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on stage for "Protector." Video showed the 7-year-old smiling and waving at the crowd.

One fan wrote in a post on X that it was the "best part of the show."

Los Angeles kicked off night one of Beyoncé's tour. Parkwood Entertainment, a record label and entertainment company founded by the singer, said in a post on X early Tuesday morning that it was a sold-out show.

Hours before the show, however, tickets remained up for grabs and dipped as low as $57.50.

Beyoncé has four more shows in Los Angeles before moving on to Chicago. The tour wraps in July in Las Vegas.

The album "Cowboy Carter" was released in March 2024 and features collaborations with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey and others. It made history when it reached No. 1 on Top Country Albums, making the singer the first Black woman to ever lead the list, according to Billboard.

At the Grammy Awards this year, she won album of the year, best country album, and best country duo performance with Miley Cyrus.

