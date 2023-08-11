Beyoncé reads ‘Trans is Beautiful' sign held by Boston drag performer at concert

A Boston drag performer had a special moment with Beyoncé at one of her recent shows, when the pop superstar read her sign saying "Trans is Beautiful," to tens of thousands of people inside of Met Life Stadium.

Drag performer Candace Persuasian wanted to be noticed by one of her icons, Beyoncé, but she also wanted to share a message that was important to her and her community while attending the Renaissance Tour in New Jersey.

She got exactly what she hoped for.

"I had a sign that said 'Trans is Beautiful,' and at the very last second of the show she saw it with her 40/40 vision and said 'Trans is beautiful,' and that’s all I needed," Persuasian told NBC10 Boston. "It makes me feel very seen."

The moment was captured on video, and has been circulating on social media. The viral concert clip has made its way to major music publications like Billboard, and even actress Laverne Cox picked up on it.

"I think often times for celebrities, they are worried about their image, but also everything is so political," Persuasian said. "So for us to hear Beyoncé, one of the greatest people, a celebrity to celebrities, say those words, 'Trans is beautiful,' shows she is her own woman."

Persuasian was dressed in one of Beyoncé's tour outfits while attending the New Jersey show, and has looked up to the singer for years. So it was quite the thrill to share a special moment with Queen Bey.

"I remember in high school, "Single Ladies" had just come out and everyone on YouTube was recreating the dances, and I was like, 'I think that’s something I could do,'" Persuasian said. "From there, it just kind of just inspired me as a performer, like her work ethic as well, how passionate she is about inspiring others, so that’s what I do as a drag performer."

Persuasian said she loved the choreography and costume changes in the show, as well as sharing an experience with thousands of other fans who all wanted to celebrate the same artist.

"When "Renaissance" came out it was a clear tribute to the LGBTQ community, especially Black and brown folks who created the culture," Persuasian said, saying it was a "crazy experience" to be "seeing and hearing the songs that make you just want to dance and feeling celebrated."