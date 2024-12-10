Beyoncé sends message to Blue Ivy after movie premiere with Jay-Z

Originally appeared on E! Online

Beyoncé is reminding Blue Ivy Carter who she is.

After all, the "Texas Hold' Em" singer couldn't help but praise her and husband Jay-Z's eldest daughter starring role in "Mufasa: The Lion King" after the Los Angeles premiere.

"My gorgeous baby girl," Beyoncé—who is costarring alongside Blue in the Lion King prequel—began on Instagram Dec. 9. "This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It's clear that the Grammy winner wants to focus on Hakuna Matata, concluding her loving message featuring photos of her daughter, "Keep shining."

The premiere for the film—in which Blue Ivy voices Kiara, the daughter of King Simba (Donald Glover) and Queen Nala (Beyoncé)—was a family affair as the mother-daughter duo was accompanied by Jay-Z.

The "Halo" singer, who also shares 7-year-old twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter with the rapper, attended in a dazzling metallic Balmain gown featuring a high slight along her leg. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy complemented her mom's look with a bronze strapless ballgown.

READ Blue Ivy Carter Joins Jay-Z and Beyoncé on Red Carpet for Family Outing Amid His Rape Allegation

Despite the night being a celebration for Beyoncé, 43, and her 12-year-old daughter, it comes during a difficult time in the Carter-Knowles household.

One day before the event, Jay-Z—whose real name is Shawn Carter—was accused in a civil suit of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean "Diddy" Combs. However, he vehemently denied the allegations.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!" Jay-Z said in his statement to E!. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

The accuser, identified as "Jane Doe" in the refiled civil suit, listed Jay-Z as the unnamed individual she claimed raped her alongside Combs at a house party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper, 55, slammed the lawyer who filed the allegations, Tony Buzbee, who also represents several other cases against Combs.

"You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same," Jay-Z continued in his statement. "I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor."

He added, "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle."

For his part, Buzbee rejected the rapper's assertions about his client's motives in a Dec. 8 statement to E!, noting that his client "never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation."

As far as the allegations in the complaint filed," Buzbee concluded, "we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media."

Jay-Z, the star rapper and entrepreneur whose real name is Shawn Carter, has responded after he was accused in a lawsuit on Sunday of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000.