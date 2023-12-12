‘Big Bang Theory's' Kate Micucci shares lung cancer diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Micucci is unraveling the mysteries of a recent medical diagnosis.

"The Big Bang Theory" alum revealed that she recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a ‘SickTok,'" the 43-year-old began a Dec. 9 video on the app. "I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She continued, "It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so it was a surprise, but also I guess it happens. And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out. I'm all good."

And after reassuring her fans with a thumbs up, she reflected on both the recent past and the period ahead.

"But it's been a little bit of a trip," Micucci added. "Probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it. Can't wait to be painting more, I'll be painting soon I think."

At which point the voice actor, in addition to sharing a clip of herself in recovery walking the hospital floor, quipped with a wave goodbye to the camera, "Why am I still talking? Cause I'm on drugs."

Famous Breast Cancer Survivors' Empowering Quotes

And Micucci's comment section was full of well wishes from fans.

"First things first, glad you are ok, be strong, be you, a happy person, for all of us," one user wrote, while Doug the Pug's account added, "Sending love and healing!"

She is not the only Hollywood star to be candid with fans about her experience with cancer. Country music's Toby Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, "Tiny Pretty Things" alum Barton Cowperthwaite, who recently revealed a brain tumor diagnosis, and Shannon Doherty, who has been battling breast cancer since 2015, have all recently shared updates about their respective battles with the disease.

For her part, Doherty has been candid about the ways in which having cancer has shifted her perspective.

"My greatest memory is yet to come," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star told People in an interview published Nov. 29. "I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra."

She continued, "I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you're just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed. We're the people who want to work the most, because we're just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here."