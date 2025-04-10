Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson competing for Miss Maine USA

Originally appeared on E! Online

While Bill Belichick preps for the 2025 football season, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson is taking on a different kind of competition.

The 24-year-old, who has been dating Belichick, 72, for over two years, announced that she will be competing in the Miss Maine USA 2025 pageant, which is set to take place May 10 and 11.

"Happy International Pageant Day," Hudson wrote in her April 9 Instagram post along with a photo of her wearing an emerald green dress, silver crown and "Miss Hancock" sash. "I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock."

And competing for the title is a point of pride for Hudson.

"This is what I meant when I said 'I was born ready,'" she wrote in a follow-up post featuring a photo of her father holding her as a baby. "Seriously, though. I was practically born on the waters of Hancock Point, Maine; just as my father had been, and his father, and his father…. since before the American Revolutionary War."

She continued to share her passion for a local issue close to her heart — protecting the state's fishermen.

"And now as the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families," she added, "to prevent others from going through the same plight as what mine had to go through."

She and Belichick even dressed up as a fish and fisherman for Halloween this past year. And that's not the only moment the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader has publicly shared alongside the former New England Patriots GM, despite frequent criticism over their 48 year age gap.

The day before she announced her pageant participation, she posted a photo with Belichick, now coach of the University of North Carolina UNC Tar Heels football team, petting Rameses XXII, the University’s live animal mascot.

"As Aries Children, Bill and I are both Rams by birthright. Coincidence? I think not…" she wrote, continuing, "#AriesSeason #mytwinflame."

