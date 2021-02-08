#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women

The essence and contributions of Black women is seen via the motivating quotes Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Osaka, Kamala Harris, Simone Biles, Laverne Cox, and other Black history legends, leaders, artists, athletes and entertainers. There's a thread that unites these Black women via their uplifting words of wisdom. "You're important in your own right. People need to value you because of who you are, because of your story. Because of your challenges. That's what makes you unique," said former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Vice President Kamala Harris
Actress Cecily Tyson
Allyson Felix
Jeanette Epps, aerospace engineer and astronaut
Naomi Osaka, tennis star
Ava Duvernay

Black History Month black women motivational quotes

