‘Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites for William Daniels' 96th Birthday

Mr. Feeny rang in turning 96 with his former students by his side.

William Daniels celebrated turning a year older on March 31 by having dinner with fellow "Boy Meets World" alumni, per People. The get-together took place before the group attended the 2023 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

"The gang was honored to celebrate 96 years with the legendary Bill Daniels, in-person at Chicago's @theloyalistchicago," a post shared to the Pod Meets World Instagram read April 2. "What a life, what an icon."

Daniels, who is married to fellow "Boy Meets World" alum Bonnie Bartlett, took to his own Instagram April 1 to share a snap of himself and Bonnie smiling next to a cupcake with candles in the shape of a number nine and number six.

"Time flies!" Daniels noted. "Spend it with the ones you love. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, they make me feel so young!"

Back in June, Will Friedle, Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel reflected on having Daniels as a co-star. At the time, Strong painted a picture of their time on set.

"When we were kids, goofing off and having a good time, he was very much a Feeny-like presence," Strong told People. "Even when the cameras weren't there, in terms of knowing his lines, being a complete professional, being on time. Those were things that we needed to see, and had to learn to emulate in order to be professionals in the industry."

Fast forward years later, and Friedle noted at the time that William is "95 years old and he still shoots out the pearls of wisdom."