Bradley Cooper, Dax Shepard both say they let their daughters watch them poop

Dax Shepard is continuing his reign as the king of oversharing!

When Bradley Cooper appeared on the latest episode of Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the conversation turned to their daughters. Cooper shares Lea, 6, with supermodel ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, while Shepard and wife Kristen Bell are parents of Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 9.

Shepard, 49, kicked things off by announcing that his kids are fond of crashing his morning “poopy time.”

“The girls start coming in and out,” Shepard said. “They sit and talk to me, like a foot away from me, and it’s terrible in there.

“Do you find that your daughter doesn’t care at all?” he asked Cooper.

“Yeah, no, no. We talk where I’m on the toilet, she’s in the bathtub; that’s sort of the go-to,” Cooper, 49, replied.

After Shepard confessed that he and his family are “naked all the time,” Cooper replied that he too, is “totally” comfortable with nudity. Cooper suspects it had something to do with his late father, Charles.

“My dad was always nude, always took showers with him,” Cooper said.

Shepard and Bell's close pals Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a similar approach to parenting.

“We have no closed doors in our house, that includes the bathroom,” Kunis told E! News in 2022.

“It’s just one of those (things) where, for better or for worse, as a family, and the kids, (we) have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm,” she explained.

Kunis, 40, noted that she never imagined she would be a person who could do her business in front of an audience. But that all changed when she became a mom and her kids, Wyatt, 9, and Dimitri, 7, would come knocking "every two seconds."

“I was like, ‘Oh, forget it’” she said. “Just keep the door open.”

