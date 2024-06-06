Brigitte Macron breaks royal protocol during meeting with Queen Camila

Originally appeared on E! Online

It looks like Brigitte Macron just committed a royal blunder.

On June 6, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron made a move to hold Queen Camilla's hand during a service to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy, France. After laying wreaths at the a memorial, Brigitte reached for Camilla as they back away to pay their respects.

However, the British royal — who was joined by her husband King Charles III at the event — seemingly did not reciprocate the gesture and kept her hands by her side, leading to an awkward as Brigitte held grasped the 76-year-old's palm quickly before letting go. As seen in video published by the Daily Mail, the two then bowed their heads in silence before walking back to their respective husbands.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Brigitte Macron awkwardly goes to hold Queen Camilla's hand as they lay flowers during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France.

On the other hand, Charles had a more casual approach to etiquette during the meeting. In fact, the 75-year-old greeted Brigitte, 71, with a kiss on the hand when they first came face-to-face at the memorial.

For what it's worth, there are "no obligatory codes of behavior" for meeting British royalty, according to the royal family's website. However, many do observe what the site called "traditional forms" for greeting, such as a handshake or a neck bow for men and a small curtsy for women.

But there have been several instances when a royal greeting did raise eyebrows. Most famously, "Spice Girls" member Geri Halliwell made headlines when she got a bit cheeky with Charles during a 1997 encounter.

"I didn't pinch Prince Charles's bum, as was reported. I patted it," she told The Times in 2016. "Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we're all human."

The singer added, "It was the premiere of our film, Spice World, in the late '90s. There was a lot of nervous energy — young women, happy antics."

