British Royal Family

Report: Britain's Prince William Had Coronavirus in April

Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report

Matt Dunham/AP Pool, File

Britain's Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus, apparently around the same time as his father Prince Charles earlier this year, BBC reported.

The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn't want to worry anyone.

Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.

Entertainment News

Nikki McKibbin 10 hours ago

‘American Idol' Alum Nikki McKibbin, Who Reached Final 3 With Kelly Clarkson, Dies at 42

Johnny Depp 10 hours ago

Ruling Due in Depp's High-Stakes Libel Suit Against Tabloid

The newspaper said William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

Prince Charles had mild COVID-19 symptoms in March. In his first public engagement after recovering, Charles revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell while he was sick.

William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was making her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March. They met with scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in southern England.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

British Royal FamilycoronavirusPrince William
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us