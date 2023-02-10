Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being.

The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram Thursday to address reports that she has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an intervention.

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died…" Spears wrote in a Feb. 9 post. "I mean at some point enough is enough!!!"

As a result, she said she's questioning how much she'll be sharing on social media in the future.

"I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well!!!" Spears continued. "I'm honestly not surprised at all…Again doing the best I can!!!"

And ultimately, the Grammy winner said she just wants to continue moving forward with her life following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

"Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year…" Spears added. "No folks, it's not 2007…it's 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home!!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room!!!"

Before ending her post — which also featured a photo with the words "a state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency" — the 41-year-old shared some advice from her husband Sam Asghari.

"As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read!!!" she stated. "All that love right back at ya!!!"

In addition to liking Spears' post, Asghari, 28, set the record straight.

"An intervention did not occur," he said in a statement Friday to "Access Hollywood's" Mario Lopez. "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."

On Feb. 9, TMZ, citing multiple sources with direct knowledge, reported that Spears had been displaying erratic, volatile behavior and that concern had grown to a point that there were plans to take her to a rented house in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 where Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and doctors would try to convince her to get help and receive treatment. However, the "Piece of Me" artist reportedly became "somewhat aware" of the alleged plans and that the purported intervention did not occur.

Sources told TMZ Britney did meet with a doctor on Feb. 8 and that it "went well."

E! News reached out to Britney's team but did not receive comment.