Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is stepping back in time and we're in the zone.

The pop star shared a throwback photo of herself and ex Justin Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 until 2002, clad in matching basketball uniforms to Instagram Jan. 17. In the since-deleted post, Spears wrote, "When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that's when miracles happened!!!"

The Grammy winner, who tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June 2022, added, "I came out of my mom's stomach just like we all did!!! Psss … why always cast me out ??? I'm equal as all!!!"

The "Sometimes" singer's reference to their relationship comes nearly two years after Timberlake issued a public apology to his ex following the debut of "Framing Britney Spears."

The documentary, which premiered in February 2021, prompted criticism from fans about comments Timberlake made about his ex after their split, including his seemingly close depiction of Spears in his 2002 video for "Cry Me a River."

In his statement, Timberlake also simultaneously apologized to Janet Jackson for their 2004 Halftime Show incident, sharing that he "cared for" and "respected" both women.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he wrote in a February 2021 statement. "I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from."

The 'N Sync alum, who married Jessica Biel in 2012, went on to note that he did "not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

He continued, "I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports."