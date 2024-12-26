Britney Spears posts about reuniting with her sons after 2 years on Christmas: ‘Tears of joy'

There's nothing like spending time with your loved ones on Christmas.

On Instagram, Britney Spears shared a video of herself reuniting with her 18-year-old son, Jayden James, on Christmas.

"This is my baby," she said in the clip while giving him a huge kiss on the cheek.

The video then cut to a clip of Spears and Jayden wishing her fans a merry Christmas as they stood by a fireplace.

Spears captioned the post, "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

Spears shares Jayden and her 19-year-old son, Sean Preston, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. In 2006, she filed for divorce from the "You Got Served" dancer after three years of marriage.

Like his mom, Jayden also has musical talents. In 2022, Spears raved about her kid being a "genius."

On Instagram, she said, “Jayden can play jazz 🎷 and literally anything on the piano 🎹 !!!”

“His gift scares me,” she continued. “We watched Green Book and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues ... it’s scary how good he is but he said the other day. ‘Mamma it’s the thoughts I think too much’ ... I was like, ‘NOOOOOOO !!! Don’t be me ever please God, no.’”

In September, Spears celebrated her boys' birthdays. The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to share a bunch of throwback pictures of her and her kids together.

She penned the caption, "Happy Birthday 🎁 babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!"

Spears, who rarely shares pics of her kids online, also marveled at how charming her kids turned out to be in a 2021 Instagram post.

"It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!!" she wrote.

Spears added, "I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!"

