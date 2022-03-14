Britney Spears Shares Insight Into Her Relationship With Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline

Britney Spears must confess: Watching her kids grow up so fast isn't always easy.

The 40-year-old singer opened up about her sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 13. Alongside the message, Spears shared a series of photos of herself wearing a heart-print dress and holding the Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, that she got last month.

"My baby is getting bigger," she wrote about the pup. "I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger ... IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They don't need me anymore ... I've cried oceans for my boys and I'm not lying!!!!"

While Spears expressed her hope to one day show recent photos of her and her boys, she noted that she respects their wishes to live a private life.

"Oh well ... but Sawyer ... yes, he's bigger," she continued, "but he will always need me and I like that."

Britney Spears' Cutest Family Photos

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Spears, who shares Sean Preston and Jayden James with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, has mentioned her sons' desire to remain out of the spotlight before, noting in a September Instagram post that "I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men." And while the Grammy winner, who is now engaged to Sam Asghari, has continued to honor this request and protect her sons' privacy, like any proud mom, she can't help but gush about her kids from time to time.

"There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!" Spears wrote later in the post. "And if they're reading this ... which I'm pretty sure they're not ... I love you two little devils so much."

Still, Sean Preston and Jayden James have made a few social media cameos over the years.

"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They're finally letting me post it !!!" Spears wrote alongside a few photos of her and her sons last March. "Now I don't feel left out anymore and I'm gonna go celebrate .... Oh s--t I guess cool moms don't do that ... Ok I'll just read a book instead!!!!"

Earlier in that post, Spears, whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, expressed how she couldn't believe how much her sons have grown.

"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now !!!!" she wrote. "I know ... I know ... it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!!"

And as she put it in an October Instagram post, it can be "so bittersweet to see them get older," writing, "Why can't they just stay babies forever??? They will always be MINE!!!!!"