Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes fractures her back amid pelvic floor concerns

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brittany Mahomes is healing from a recent injury.

The former soccer player — who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes — gave fans a health update on March 6 complete with a warning for those who've given birth.

Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she captioned an Instagram Stories selfie. "From: A girl with a fractured back."

Pelvic floor complications can be a result of child birth and manifest as lower back pain, loss of bladder control and more symptoms, according to the University of Utah Health.

While the 28-year-old didn't reveal what exactly led to her back injury, she did offer a positive follow-up on her recovery process.

Posting a photo of daughter Sterling holding her father's hand, Brittany wrote, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

When she's not at home with her littles, she has been a fixture at her husband's Kansas City Chiefs games over the years, and even spent the past season bonding with Taylor Swift as the duo cheered on their partners on the field.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Host 3rd Birthday Party for Daughter Sterling

"Brittany is a great wife with two great kids," the quarterback told a reporter after his team's Super Bowl win Feb. 11. "I can't ask for anything better than this."

And Brittany — who wed her high school sweetheart in 2022 — has been candid about the scrutiny that comes with constantly being in the public eye.

"People are going to love you or hate you," she said as she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in February. "But finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."

She added, "I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do."

Brittany Mahomes dishes on leading the battle against childhood allergies with AUVI-Q, after her son suffered a severe allergic reaction to peanuts.