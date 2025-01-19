Celebrity couples

Brittany Mahomes joins Patrick Mahomes at playoffs after giving birth

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes joined him at the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Jan. 18, six days after she gave birth to their third baby.

By Corinne Heller

Brittany Mahomes is back on the football field less than a week after giving birth.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife joined him on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium just before his team faced off against the Houston Texans in their AFC divisional round playoff game Jan. 18. This marked Brittany's first public appearance since giving birth to the couple's third baby, daughter Golden Raye Mahomes, just six days prior.

Sporting a cream coat bearing the NFL star's jersey number — 15 — and red pants, the NFL star's wife kissed her husband while holding his face and told him she loved him before he joined the rest of the Chiefs. A video of the sweet moment was shared on the Instagram page of ESPN's SportsCenter.

Also before the game, the team gave the couple and their new addition a public shoutout. A photo of Patrick Mahomes arriving at Arrowhead Stadium was shared on the Chief's Instagram page, along with the words, "QB1's looking Golden." Brittany Mahomes reposted the tribute on her Instagram Stories, writing, "The caption." She later shared a pic of herself kissing the athlete on the field.

Brittany Mahomes, who has often cheered on the Chiefs at their games, and Patrick Mahomes' newborn daughter joins big brother Patrick Lavon "Bronze" Mahomes, 2, and big sister Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, who had a different idea of what her little sister should be named.

“My daughter wants me to name her Elsa," Brittany Mahomes told Today.com in an interview published Jan. 16. "She was set on it for a while, but obviously we’re not doing that!"

Ultimately, baby Golden's name fits the Mahomes family's longtime preferences for element-related names.

As for whether Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' plan to expand their roster even further any time soon, the athlete recently shut down the idea.

"I'm good with three," the Super Bowl MVP told reporters at a Jan. 14 press conference, "for right now."

