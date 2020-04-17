Broadway Actor May Never Walk Again After Coronavirus Battle, Wife Says

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is in the fight of his life.

After being hospitalized and placed on an ECMO machine to get cardiac and respiratory support last week, the 41-year-old’s wife Amanda Kloots said he was in critical condition.

On Thursday, the fitness trainer shared to her Instagram stories that her husband was improving — he was taken off the ECMO machine — and his recent surgery went well.

“The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now they’re in the best condition that they could be,” she explained in a video. “The fact that he’s off (the ECMO machine) is great.”

She added that his right leg was having blood flow issues, and the doctors “went in there” to get the blood flowing to his toes but they “don’t know what the damage will be.”

"We don’t know if he’ll be able to walk again," she said. "We don’t know if he can walk again what that will look like."

On April 1, Kloots first revealed her husband — who had most recently starred in "Rock of Ages" in Los Angeles — had gotten sick and been “misdiagnosed” with pneumonia instead of COVID-19. According to Buzzfeed, she said Cordero later tested positive for the coronavirus after two negative tests.

Throughout the ordeal, Kloots has been trying to stay positive with the help of her online community — regularly reposting videos of friends and fans dancing, singing, all with the message “wake up, Nick!” — and said music has been helping her through this time.

"My whole world has stopped," she wrote when she announced his hospitalization. "Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. … Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy."

Elvis is their 10-month-old son. It’s fitting, too, that Kloots recently played an Elvis song for Cordero via FaceTime: "Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do.”

She added on Thursday the cast from "Rock of Ages" has been helping by babysitting her son so she could have a moment to herself.

"I’m exhausted and so tired. And we are doing our best over here to hold down the fort," she said. "We got good news today ... and I want to celebrate, so I’m going to go dance."

