Burt, beloved crocodile from ‘Crocodile Dundee,' dies at over 90 years old 

Burt, the beloved crocodile known for starring in the Australian film, "Crocodile Dundee," passed away last weekend. He was estimated to be over 90 years old.

The Australian crocodile park where he resided in his later years announced his death in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures," Crocosaurus Cove said.

Burt rose to fame after appearing in Peter Fairmann's 1986 film"Crocodile Dundee" alongside Paul Hogan, who played the fearless Australian crocodile hunter, Michael J. "Crocodile" Dundee.

The croc's most memorable movie moment was when he attacked an American reporter, played by Linda Kozlowski, near a riverbank.

The comedy was a major hit at the box office, leading to two sequels.

Its saltwater star, Burt, was captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River before making his silver screen debut, according to Crocosaurus Cove, who credits the famous croc with "helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife."

"Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself," the attraction said. "While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years."

Burt made his way to Crocosaurus Cove in 2008, quickly becoming an ambassador for crocodile education, according to the park. Visitors from around the globe were impressed by his size and commanding presence, most notably at feeding time, they said.

In honor of Burt's legacy, Crocosaurus Cove plans to install a commemorative sign at his attraction, "celebrating his extraordinary life and the stories and interactions he shared throughout his time at the park."

"As we mourn his loss, we are reminded of the vital role wildlife plays in our shared history and the importance of preserving it for future generations," the park said.

