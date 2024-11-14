Celebrity News

Cameron Diaz breaks 10-year acting hiatus in Netflix's ‘Back in Action'

The "Charlie's Angels" alumna is flexing her acting muscles once again alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's upcoming action-comedy.

By Sabba Rahbar | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cameron Diaz is ready for her closeup.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Ten years after her last movie, the "Charlie's Angels" alumna is flexing her acting muscles once again alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's upcoming action-comedy "Back in Action."

As seen in a trailer released Nov. 14, Diaz and Foxx play former CIA spies who gave up their cloak-and-dagger lifestyle to start a family. However, the two soon find themselves back in the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Just like old times, baby," Foxx's character said in the preview. "Just like old times."

Costarring Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou and Glenn Close, the movie marks the third time Foxx and Diaz have shared the screen together. Previously, the pair costarred in 2014's "Annie" and 1999's "Any Given Sunday."

And Foxx is a huge reason why Diaz, who retired from acting in 2018, decided to get in front of the camera again.

Why Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Love Story Really Is the Sweetest Thing

"I couldn't say no to Jamie," she explained at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in October. "He said, 'Come with me.' And I was like, 'OK, let's do it.'"

But as the 52-year-old noted, the past ten years away from the screen were what she needed to "reclaim [her] own life."

"I just really didn't care about anything else," Diaz added. "Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have."

For the "Bad Teacher" star, her hiatus gave her a chance to figure out what she was really passionate about: building a family with husband Benji Madden.

Now that she and the Good Charlotte rocker are parents to daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 7 months, Cameron said she felt more comfortable with pivoting back to her acting career.

Celebrity News Oct 15

Cameron Diaz shares how husband Benji Madden supported her amid exit from Hollywood

Celebrity News Mar 23

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcome baby No. 2.: ‘We are so happy'

"We were in the house for a long time, which was amazing," the "Shrek" actor recalled. "So, I had to push myself. My husband, he's just the best. He was just like, ‘You've been supporting us and building the family.'"

She added, "He's like, 'It's time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her do her thing.'"

"Back in Action" premieres on Netflix Jan. 17, 2025.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us