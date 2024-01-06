Jeffrey Epstein

Cameron Diaz speaks out after being named in Jeffrey Epstein documents

Cameron Diaz's publicist issued a statement denying any connection between the actress and Jeffery Epstein after the star was mentioned in an unsealed deposition from a settled lawsuit against his associate.

Cameron Diaz had no connection to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein despite being mentioned by one of his former accusers of sexual abuse in newly unsealed court documents, the actress' publicist says.

In the documents, as seen on Page Six, Johanna Sjoberg alleged in a deposition that the late financier spoke about his ties to several celebrities, noting that he engaged in "name-dropping." She was asked if she met Diaz and she responded, "No."

"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever," the actress' rep said in a statement to multiple outlets Jan. 5," regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her."

The documents were unsealed by a federal judge as part of a settled civil defamation lawsuit that another accuser, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, had filed in 2015 against Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, alleging she was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting and grooming underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

The late multimillionaire financier had socialized with many celebs, royalty, politicians and businessmen throughout his life. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served over a year in a jail work-release program.

In July 2019, he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005. He pleaded not guilty.

A month after his arrest, while awaiting trial, Epstein died in prison at age 66 from an apparent suicide.

