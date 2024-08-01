Cameron Mathison steps out with Aubree Knight hours after divorce news

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cameron Mathison is taking it day by day.

Hours after announcing that he and Vanessa Mathison were getting a divorce to end their 22-year marriage, the "General Hospital" star was seen out with esthetician Aubree Knight in Los Angeles July 31.

The two enjoyed a walk in the sunshine after grabbing lunch together at Sweetgreen eatery. Mathison kept it casual for the outing, sporting a black v-neck tee paired with white jeans and flip flops. Meanwhile, Kninght — who runs Aubree Knight beauty — was dressed for the warm weather in a black shirt and short set, complete with white sneakers.

Mathison, 54, and Vanessa, Mathison 57, shared the news of their split in a joint Instagram post, writing, "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways."

"We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other," they continued. "We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

The couple — who share son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18 — added, "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."

The former couple also noted that their breakup was amicable, writing, "We remain friends and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition."

The "All My Children" alum and the photographer first met in 1998, when they were working as models in New York City. They married three years later.

In recent weeks, Mathison got candid about his time on season five of "Dancing With The Stars" and why he didn't want to be partnered with pro Edyta Sliwinska, citing marital issues with his wife at the time.

"I actually called Deena Katz, who at the time was casting director," he told DWTS alum Cheryl Burke on the July 22 episode of her "Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast." "I called her and I said, 'Listen, I'm so happy you've offered me the show, I can't wait I'm in. Just do me a favor, please put me with anybody but Edyta."

As he explained, "I knew my wife and I, we were going through a little bit of a challenge at that time. And Edyta didn't wear a lot of clothes."

Despite his request, the actor was indeed paired with Sliwinska, with the duo making it to the final five during the 2007 season.

"She was a hero and she put up with me," he recalled. "I was shooting six episodes of "All My Children "in three days in New York. So, they'd jam me out for when I was in New York and Sliwinska was there waiting for me, rehearsing between scenes."

And looking back, the actor is thankful for the experience.

"It was a whirlwind in my life," he added. "For me, it was super, super exciting. So wild that I was a part of it, so wild that I lasted as long as I did."