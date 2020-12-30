Can ‘Cobra Kai' Turn Daniel and Johnny Into Friends? Macchio and Zabka Say Yes, Sensei.

Ready to kick off the New Year? Netflix is releasing season 3 of “Cobra Kai” a week earlier than originally planned to help you do that. I sat down with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as they roundhouse us with facts about their friendship in the upcoming season.

Netflix

When we last saw Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) they were gutted after all hell broke loose during a school fight where several kids were seriously hurt. Miguel got the brunt of the injuries after falling from a second story when Robby delivered a dangerous blow. Now the warring dojos must pick up the pieces, and so must their senseis.

The trailer for this season implies Daniel and Johnny may join forces to help undo the damage their competitive nature has done with the kids in their lives. And, Sensei Kreese doubles down on his diabolical plan to take over Cobra Kai and make it the most feared dojo in all the Valley.

But can these two lifelong rivals really come together to make things right? We went straight to Ralph Macchio and William Zabka to find out.

Netflix

“When we start season 3 there’s a lot of cleaning up to do based on how season 2 ended,” Macchio says. “Johnny and Daniel have to take ownership over what happened on their watch. But it doesn’t take long for them to separate and get in each other’s way.”

In fact, some of the best moments in this season come when Daniel and Johnny are trying to work together. That’s something Zabka says fans will connect with.

“When Ralph and I talk about this off camera, if Johnny and Daniel’s lives never intersected, they wouldn’t be who they are today for better or worse,” Zabka says. “So they need each other in a way. Enemies sharpen each other.”

Macchio says Daniel and Johnny are like the Ross and Rachel of their show and fans hope to see them together in the end.

Netflix

Whether or not they end up becoming friends it’s certainly entertaining to watch the push and pull of these characters as they strive to be better and help the next generation of karate kids. This next season has some fun surprises and many speculate the return of Elisabeth Shue’s Alli Mills. If that happens, could it create even more drama between Daniel and Johnny? Yes, sensei.

“Cobra Kai” also stars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), and Peyton List (Tory). Season 3 premieres Jan. 1 on Netflix.