‘Candyman', ‘Final Destination' actor Tony Todd dies at 69

By NBC Staff

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: Actor Tony Todd attends the All in for CP celebrity charity poker event benefiting the One Step Closer Foundation’s effort to fight Cerebral Palsy at Bally’s Las Vegas on December 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
The actor in the horror franchise series “Candyman”, Tony Todd, died Friday evening. He was 69.

The president of the agency Todd belonged to, Defining Artists, confirmed to NBC News of his passing.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm the sad news of our client Tony Todd’s passing,” said Dede Binder, president of Defining Artists.

According to Variety, the actor died in his Los Angeles-area home. The cause of his death is unknown.

IMDb, a popular source for movie and TV content, Todd’s credits include "Night of the Living Dead," "Lean on Me," "The Crow," the multiple Academy Award-winning "Platoon", and "The Secret." His most recent work includes "Silence" (2002) and "Final Destination" (2003).

This is a developing story.

