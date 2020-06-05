Cate Blanchett Revealed She Suffered ‘Chainsaw Accident’ But Is OK

Apparently, Cate Blanchett is an action star.

The Oscar-winning actress says she recently had an accident involving a chainsaw at her home in England.

“I'm fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't,” the “Blue Jasmine” actress, 51, said last week on “A Podcast of One’s Own” with former Australia Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

“Apart from the little nick to my head, we’re fine,” she added, while noting she had taken a year off to be with her oldest son to help him with his schooling.

Blanchett, who was most recently seen in the Hulu miniseries "Mrs. America," and husband Andrew Upton are parents to four kids, Dashiell, 18, Roman, 16, Ignatius, 12, and Edith, 5.

"I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through that exam period,” she explained.

Blanchett said when they went into quarantine, the family’s school plans were derailed.

“All of that exam stuff evaporated, and I'm left with an 18-year-old who doesn't really want to have anything to do with me,” she said with a laugh. “So it's a little bit discombobulating, but it's a high-class problem. We're all well. And so I found myself being a kindergarten teacher to my 5-year-old, which is just as challenging. I have a huge respect for the teaching profession.”

So while Blanchett juggles home schooling and power tools, Gillard reminded her to stay safe.

“Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head, I don't think people want to see any nicks taken out of it,” Gillard said.

“I want to keep it on my shoulders,” she laughed.

