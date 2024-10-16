Celebrity News

‘Tragic and so young': Celebrities react to former One Directon singer Liam Payne's death

Payne rose to fame in 2010 when he formed the band One Direction with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik

By Gerardo Pons

The death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne devastated fans and celebrities alike after Argentine law enforcement confirmed his passing on Wednesday.

In a statement to Telemundo, Arengtine officials confirmed Liam Payne, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Payne rose to fame in 2010 when he formed the band One Direction with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik in an appearance on the TV show "The X Factor."

Celebrities from the Hollywood and music world have posted tributes to the 31-year-old Payne as word of his death spread through the industry.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing," Paris Hilton posted on X. "Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend," she added.

"We’re incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne," BRIT Awards posted on X. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time."

Throughout his music career, Payne was nominated for three BRIT Awards.

"Liam was always so kind to me," Charlie Puth, who worked with Payne on his 2017 single "Bedroom Floor," shared on Instagram. "He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone."

Other "X Factor" alumni have also shared their condolences

"Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear ❤️ and all the One direction Family," John and Edward Grimes from Jedward posted on X.

"Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x," tweeted Rylan Clark, another "X Factor UK" contestant.

Both Clark and Jeward were on different seasons to that of Payne's on the "X Factor UK."

This story is developing. Check back for updates

