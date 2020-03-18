The Show Must Go On: Celebs Perform From Home in Midst of Coronavirus

Add John Legend to the group of entertainers who are letting the coronavirus stop them from doing what they love most...performing. Even... if it means performing from home. Legend took up Chris Martin’s challenge to boost the spirits of people at home because of the coronavirus.

Legend performed a concert and answer questions from his home Tuesday as part of the “Together, At Home” music series from the nonprofit group Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. Martin did a similar concert yesterday to unite people around the world who are social isolating because of the pandemic. Legend was watching as Martin challenged him to be the next performer. Legend says he will challenge another performer to keep it going.

A host of other celebrities and performers are doing likewise. Lizzo led a 30-minute performance, “Frozen 2’s” Josh Gad held a reading of a children’s book and Yo-Yo Ma has started a “songs of comfort” series.

In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort: Dvořák – "Going Home”



Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/S28w6OlXiZ — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) March 13, 2020

Tune into https://t.co/mGtxzmvl3A to see Ben livestream for the next few weeks at 4pm PST daily. pic.twitter.com/Llt2syGHvT — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 17, 2020

And if none of that floats your boat you can still movie binge virtually with your own friends.



Thanks to a Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party, groups of friends can get together virtually and watch their favorite Netflix titles on their computers at the same time. The extension also comes with a chat room, so you can share your reactions to the programs as you watch. All you need is a Google Chrome browser, the extension and a Netflix subscription.

Go to netflixparty.com on a Google Chrome browser and click "Get Netflix Party for free!" This will redirect you to Netflix Party's page on the chrome web store.