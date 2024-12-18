Chance the Rapper's wife Kirsten Corley officially files for divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

The sun has come down on Chance the Rapper’s marriage.

The Grammy winner’s estranged wife, Kristen Corley, filed for divorce Dec. 13 after nearly six years of marriage, according to court records obtained by E! News.

The former couple, both 31, announced their separation in April in a statement shared on their respective social media accounts, noting that they had already been taking time apart.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“After a period of separation,” the statement read, “the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways.”

The pair, who share daughters Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5, went on to declare their commitment to coparenting.

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the post continued. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

Chance the Rapper — real name Chancelor Bennett — met Corley at one of his mother’s office parties when they were both about 9 years old, he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

After they later began dating, they welcomed Kensli in 2015, and the following year, Corley filed a petition asking that Chance the Rapper be declared the father and ordered to pay child support, according to court documents seen by the Chicago Tribune.

The pair eventually reconciled and exchanged vows in a lavish 2019 wedding in Newport Beach, Calif., with a star-studded guest list including Kim Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West, as well as Dave Chappelle. Prior to the oceanfront affair, they wed in a civil ceremony in December 2018, according to a marriage certificate obtained by the Tribune at the time.

And in 2020, the “No Problem” rapper shared just how much family life had impacted him.

“I’ve been waking up daily with a newfound gratitude and being very grateful that I’m married right now,” he told People. “The fact that me, my daughters and my wife all live in one house together is a huge, huge blessing, so I’ve just been taking that in.”