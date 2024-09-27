Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go citing ‘overwhelming' few weeks

Chappell Roan is taking a couple of days off.

The skyrocketing artist was set to perform back-to-back shows in New York City and Washington, D.C. this weekend as part of the All Things Go festival.

In a surprise announcement Friday, the "HOT TO GO!" singer announced she would be missing the festival in a move to prioritize her health.

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she posted to her Instagram story.

She continued, "I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding."

Organizers of the All Things Go festival released a statement as well on Friday, calling on fans to support Chappell Roan and the importance of prioritizing mental health.

"We're heartbroken to announce that Chappell Roan will no longer be performing at this year's festivals. While we know how much you were looking forward to the performances, it's important to remember that health and well-being always comes first," the festival posted on its own Instagram page.

Chappell Roan's meteoric rise to stardom over the past year, thanks to her acclaimed debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" and single "Good Luck, Babe," have lead to huge moments for her career, including appearances on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and performing at the VMAs.

She has also spoken up in recent months about the pressures of fame and the loss of personal privacy. As recently as this week, she became the center of more internet chatter over her political stances on the 2024 presidential election.

The singer posted two videos to social media this week clarifying her positions on the candidates and the war in the Middle East after interview quotes she made became internet fodder for several days.

All Things Go is a two-day musical festival taking place Sept. 28-29 in two separate locations, New York City and Columbia, Maryland. Other headlines include Reneé Rapp, Muna, Janelle Monáe, Ethel Cain, Conan Gray, Hozier and Julian Baker.