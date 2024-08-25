Chris Hemsworth shows off his drum skills in surprise guest appearance at Ed Sheeran's concert

Ed Sheeran is helping Chris Hemsworth get out of his comfort zone — and he's doing it by having him perform in front of 70,000 people.

In a video shared to Instagram Aug. 24, the “Beautiful People” singer revealed that Hemsworth learned how to play the drums and would be joining him on stage at his Bucharest, Romania concert as part of the actor’s documentary series, “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.” According to Sheeran, the doc will explore cognitive health and how "learning to play an instrument" can be beneficial.

“Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” Hemsworth said, mimicking playing drums in the air. “It would be nice to put this one to bed.”

Following Sheeran's conversation with Hemsworth, the clip cuts to the singer onstage performing and then introducing the "Thor" actor, saying, "He's been playing with us the whole time, will you make some noise for Chris Hemsworth!"

The two then play along to Sheeran's 2014 hit, "Thinking Out Loud," before the pair receives a rousing round of applause.

In a moment that appears to be after the show, Sheeran is complimenting Hemsworth skills on the drums, saying he did "really well." He then awards him a participation trophy, which prompts laughter from Hemsworth.

"That's awesome," Hemsworth responds.

In the comments, people couldn't get enough of the moment and the unexpected pairing.

"imagine you’re at and Ed Sheeran concert having the time of your life and then you find out Thor has been playing the drums the whole time ???" one person wrote, adding the crying-laughing emoji.

"This wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card but it should of been 100%," another wrote.

Tagging Hemsworth, another commented, "Is there anything that man can’t do!"

Others said Sheeran should put himself in Hemsworth's shoes, as well, writing, "ok Ed now it’s your turn.. try something new to backup Chris in some way lol .."

"Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" Season Two is set to drop in 2025 on Disney+.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: