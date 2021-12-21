Chrishell Stause Explains Why She and Jason Oppenheim Made the ‘Difficult' Decision to Break Up

Chrishell Stause is revealing why she and Jason Oppenheim decided to go their separate ways after dating for less than a year.

The "Selling Sunset" star shared a statement to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 21, saying that she and the real estate broker have much respect for each other but ultimately decided their relationship wouldn't work because of their differing dreams for the future.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for," she wrote. "But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

Chrishell continued, "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

Though Chrishell enjoyed her time with Jason, she hinted that they disagreed on having kids, saying, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."

Later in her statement, she explained, "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand."

The reality star also offered insight on their decision to keep their split private, explaining that "navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."

"No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always love and be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given. Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it's easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life," Chrishell said.

She concluded her statement with one last note to her ex: "And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

Jason expressed similar sentiments in his own statement, in which he referred to Chrishell as his "best friend."

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he continued, before hinting at the reason for their breakup. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

The Oppenheim Group founder added, "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Chrishell previously told People that she froze her eggs following her divorce from This Is Us star Jason Hartley. "I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure," she said at the time.