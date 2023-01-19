Meet the littlest Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who welcomed a little one on Jan. 13, have shared their newborn's name and sex with the world.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote on Instagram Jan. 19 alongside a family photo. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

Legend—real name John Stephens—broke the news that Esti had arrived during a private concert, E! News can confirm. During the performance, he shared that their newborn was born earlier that morning," adding, "What a blessed day." He also said that while he didn't get a lot of sleep, he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Legend and Teigen, also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, welcomed their newborn more than two years after the model suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack. Teigen had shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about," she wrote on Instagram. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Teigen had become pregnant with Jack naturally, while the couple's other children were conceived through IVF. She resumed her fertility treatments before announcing in 2022 that she and Legend were expecting again. Teigen also reflected on the time that had gone by since their loss.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least," she wrote in the Aug. 3 Instagram post, "but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"You know it's always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you've lost one before," Legend said in a September interview on "Sunday Today With Willie Geist." "But we really feel excited."

Looking back on their loss and towards the future, Legend said they are ready for a new chapter. "It feels like we learned so much over the years through struggle and through the challenges that we faced," he continued. "And we're ready. We're ready for a new baby in our lives."