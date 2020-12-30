Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her positive vibes with her followers.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author – who is currently on vacation with her family in St. Barts – took to her Instagram to share a cute video of her dancing in a tie-dye one piece.

A fan commented, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" to which the former model replied, "4 weeks sober" along with heart emojis and prayer hands emojis. Fans congratulated her strength and also sympathized with her.

"I just got sober as well!!" wrote a fan. "Beautiful!!! I love this!!!" Another added, "amazing! 15 years sober here. Keep going beautiful! One day at a time."

The mother of two has spoken candidly about her struggles with alcohol in the past. During a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, Teigen shared she was, "point blank, just drinking too much."

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," the "Lip-Sync Battle" co-host said. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."

"And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

In October, Teigen spoke about the difficult period she went through after suffering a pregnancy loss with her husband John Legend.

"Nobody really brought it up to me. They just assumed that it was okay because I always felt okay the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right."