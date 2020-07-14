Chrissy Teigen Says She Deleted 60,000 Tweets Out of Concern for Her Family's Safety

Chrissy Teigen is voicing concern for her family as internet trolls continue to falsely accuse her of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The celebrity chef and social media personality stated on Twitter that she recently deleted over 60,000 tweets because she "cannot f---ing STAND" the individuals who are using her tweets as alleged evidence of her connection to Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She continued, "I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f---ing operative."

Internet users began to speculate about her alleged ties to Epstein and Maxwell when unsubstantiated claims suggested Teigen's name was listed on a purported flight log for Epstein's private plane. Tom Hanks has also been accused by online conspiracy theorists of taking Epstein's jet to his island in the Caribbean, however, according to Reuters, there is no truth to the accusations. The news organization's team of fact-checkers combed through copies of the flight logs, which can be seen online, and could not find Hanks' name or initials in the documents.

Teigen has never formally been accused of having any sort of involvement in the Epstein scandal.

On July 8, a Twitter user commented on Teigen's post, "You're on the flight log. #GislaineMaxwell #EpsteinIsland," which prompted this response from the star: "if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this 'manifest', I'd be a victim."

She said in another tweet, "People still wasting time believing a 4chan flight manifest, I see. These people are so sick (and actually stupid) but mostly sick. And mostly stupid. I can't bother to care anymore."

In 2018, Teigen and husband John Legend threatened a lawsuit against an individual who accused the pair of involving their daughter Luna Stephens in a child sex-trafficking ring. The Los Angeles Times explained in a 2018 article, "Self-described 'journalist' Liz Crokin accused Teigen and Legend in a series of tweets, many of which have since been deleted, of being connected to a debunked rumor of a child sex ring in Washington, D.C., known as 'Pizzagate.'"

Teigen said of the matter on Twitter, "Alright. I debated saying something about this but I'm pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these...thoughts...is really scary."

Crokin, who later deleted many of the tweets containing allegations, told The L.A. Times, "I never accused John and Chrissy of trafficking their chil [sic]. That's a flat out lie and my Twitter history proves it."